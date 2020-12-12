CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Montana routs Yellowstone Christian 102-42

Montana routs Yellowstone Christian 102-42

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:47 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Steadman and Josh Bannan scored 19 points apiece as Montana routed Yellowstone Christian 102-42 on Saturday.

Josh Vazquez and Brandon Whitney added 15 points each for the Grizzlies (1-4). Bannan also had seven rebounds.

Derrian Reed had 20 points for the Centurions.

