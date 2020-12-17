CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | DC eases limits on religious gatherings | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Montana faces Dickinson State

Montana faces Dickinson State

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dickinson State vs. Montana (2-4)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be taking on the Blue Hawks of NAIA program Dickinson State. Montana is coming off a 66-58 road win over Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kyle Owens has averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Montana. Michael Steadman has complemented Owens with 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.OUTSTANDING OWENS: In six appearances this season, Montana’s Kyle Owens has shot 46.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Grizzlies put up 64.1 points per contest in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up