CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Mobley brothers secure double-doubles,…

Mobley brothers secure double-doubles, USC tops BYU 79-53

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, brothers Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley each had a double-double, and Southern California beat BYU 79-53 on Tuesday in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.

USC trailed 18-17 before scoring 14 of the next 16 points, including a 10-0 run to close the half, for a 31-20 lead. Peterson, a Rice transfer, scored 13 points in the half. BYU made just one of its final 19 shots of the half and finished 9 of 37 (24.3%), including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Peterson made two 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half, during an 18-5 run, as USC built a 24-point lead.

Freshman forward Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double and Isaiah Mobley added 11 points and 11 boards for USC (3-0). Tahj Eaddy, a grad transfer from Southeast Missouri State, chipped in with 16 points.

Peterson was 7 of 10 from the field, Evan Mobley 8 of 12 and USC shot 53.3%. BYU finished 19-of-69 shooting for 27.5%. The Trojans outrebounded BYU 50-35 and held a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.

Senior transfer Matt Haarms and Gideon George each scored 11 points for BYU (3-1), which lost five of its top-seven scoring leaders from a 24-8 team last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up