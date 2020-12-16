HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas around the world | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
Home » College Basketball » Mitchell scores 37 to…

Mitchell scores 37 to carry UMass past La Salle 85-66

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 3:40 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tre Mitchell had a career-high 37 points as UMass beat La Salle 85-66 on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Mitchell made 13 of 17 shots.

Carl Pierre had 14 points for UMass (2-1). Noah Fernandes added 11 points, nine assists and five steals. Cairo McCrory had nine rebounds.

David Beatty had 17 points for the Explorers. Christian Ray added eight rebounds.

