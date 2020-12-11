CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Mitchell scores 31 to lead UMass past Northeastern 94-79

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 7:15 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tre Mitchell had 31 points and 11 rebounds as UMass beat Northeastern 94-79 on Friday.

Javohn Garcia had 23 points for UMass (1-0). Carl Pierre added 14 points. T.J. Weeks had 11 points.

Tyson Walker had 29 points and five steals for the Huskies (0-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points. Jason Strong had 11 points.

