Mitchell scores 21 to lead Hartford over Maine 65-50

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 5:35 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — D.J. Mitchell had a career-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and Hartford got past Maine 65-50 on Sunday.

The Hawks edged the Black Bears 63-60 on Saturday.

Miroslav Stafl had 17 points and eight rebounds for Hartford (5-2, 2-0 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. PJ Henry added seven assists and Moses Flowers had seven rebounds.

Vilgot Larsson had 11 points for the Black Bears (0-2, 0-2).

