CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Mitchell leads Rhode Island…

Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Seton Hall 76-63

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Rhode Island to a 76-63 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

Fatts Russell had 17 points for Rhode Island (3-2). Jeremy Sheppard added 14 points. Ishmael Leggett had 11 points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (1-2). Jared Rhoden added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up