HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi State wins again…

Mississippi State wins again at home, routs MVSU 87-48

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 10:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Mississippi State routed Mississippi Valley State 87-48 on Monday night.

Molinar had 12 points in the first half and finished 6-of-10 shooting. Smith made 6 of 8 shots and matched his career best in rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. added 15 points and made three of the Bulldogs’ nine 3-pointers.

Mississippi State (5-3) extended its home winning streak to 13 games dating to last season, the longest active stretch in the Southeastern Conference. Among Power Five schools, only Oregon and Wisconsin have longer home winning streaks at 26 and 14 games, respectively. The Bulldogs have won their five home games by an average of 20.2 points.

Jalen Johnson and Quinten Post each added 10 points for Mississippi State (5-3), which shot 56% (33 of 59) from the floor.

Terry Collins scored 17 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-8). Devin Gordon had 16 points and Caleb Hunter had 10.

Mississippi State closed the first half on an 11-3 run for a 42-25 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Stewart and a dunk from Smith stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 25 points with about 10 minutes left.

Mississippi State’s next scheduled game is Dec. 30 at Georgia to open SEC play.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up