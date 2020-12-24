HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Minnesota looks to knock…

Minnesota looks to knock off No. 4 Iowa

The Associated Press

December 24, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 4 Iowa (7-1, 1-0) vs. Minnesota (7-1, 0-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa looks to give Minnesota its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Minnesota’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 Michigan Wolverines 75-67 on Jan. 12. Iowa took care of Purdue by 15 on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Brandon Johnson have collectively scored 51 percent of Minnesota’s points this season. For Iowa, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 74 percent of all Hawkeyes points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has had his hand in 51 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. Carr has 29 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 70.9.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawkeyes. Minnesota has an assist on 44 of 66 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three games while Iowa has assists on 66 of 100 field goals (66 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Gophers have averaged 31.8 free throws per game and 34.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up