Milwaukee plays W. Michigan

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 12:30 PM

Milwaukee (0-1) vs. Western Michigan (1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Western Michigan in an early season matchup. Milwaukee came up short in a 76-75 game at Kansas State on Friday. Western Michigan is coming off a 62-42 home win over Adrian on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Gholston has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Western Michigan put up 115 points and won by five over Milwaukee when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 3-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Panthers gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 69.7 per outing. Western Michigan went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and giving up 75.6 per game in the process.

