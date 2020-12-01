CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Millner Jr. leads Toledo past Cleveland St. 70-61

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 9:22 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. led a balanced attack with 17 points and Toledo defeated Cleveland St. 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins had 15 points for Toledo (2-2), Marreon Jackson added 14 and Spencer Littleson 12.

Jayson Woodrich had 13 points for the Vikings (0-1). Craig Beaudion added 12 points and Tre Gomillion had 11 points and eight rebounds.

