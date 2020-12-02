CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Millner-Criss lifts Middle Tennessee…

Millner-Criss lifts Middle Tennessee past Murray St. 78-61

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss registered 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat Murray State 78-61 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (1-2). Dontrell Shuler added 12 points. Jordan Davis had 10 points.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (1-1). Tevin Brown added 13 points. Demond Robinson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up