CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Miller lifts Indiana State…

Miller lifts Indiana State over Truman State 80-66

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 8:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Randy Miller Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Indiana State to an 80-66 win over Truman State on Tuesday.

Tre Williams had 16 points and three blocks for Indiana State (1-0). Jake LaRavia added 13 points and three blocks, and Cooper Neese had 10 points.

Eric Northweather had 20 points for the Bulldogs. Ben Cooper and Sam Lock each had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up