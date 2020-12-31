CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Miller carries George Mason over UMass 93-92 in 2OT

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 12:19 AM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 26 points won it for George Mason by grabbing his own miss, getting fouled and hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 1.9 seconds left as the Patriots narrowly defeated UMass 93-92 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

George Mason guard Tyler Kolek was fouled on a 3-pointer and made three free throws to tie it at the end of regulation, and teammate Jamal Hartwell II sank two 3-pointers in the final minute of the first overtime, the last at 7.1 seconds. UMass’ heave at the second-overtime buzzer didn’t hit the rim.

Kolek and Hartwell had 19 points each for George Mason (5-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had four blocks.

Tre Mitchell had 23 points for the Minutemen (2-3, 1-1). Noah Fernandes added 19 points and eight rebounds. Carl Pierre had 19 points and seven rebounds.

