CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Michigan's Davis out indefinitely…

Michigan’s Davis out indefinitely with foot injury

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.

The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday.

Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately. He is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson has made a major impact early this season, and now the Wolverines will likely need to rely on him even more.

Michigan hosts Penn State in its Big Ten opener Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up