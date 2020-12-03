Miami hosts Stetson

Stetson (0-1) vs. Miami (1-0) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against…

Stetson (0-1) vs. Miami (1-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense put up 75.8 points per matchup on their way to an 8-2 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools last season.

