Miami hosts Stetson

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:30 AM

Stetson (0-1) vs. Miami (1-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against Stetson in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami held its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense put up 75.8 points per matchup on their way to an 8-2 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Stetson went 4-9 against non-conference schools last season.

