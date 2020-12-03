CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Merrimack opens season against Rhode Island College

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 3:30 PM

Rhode Island College vs. Merrimack (0-0)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors are set to battle the Anchormen of Division III Rhode Island College. Merrimack went 20-11 last year and finished first in the NEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack went 5-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Warriors scored 58.4 points per matchup in those 12 games.

