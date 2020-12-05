Mercer looks to remain undefeated

College of Coastal Georgia vs. Mercer (4-0) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears…

College of Coastal Georgia vs. Mercer (4-0)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears will be taking on the Mariners of NAIA school College of Coastal Georgia. Mercer is coming off an 88-62 win at home over Columbia International in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Neftali Alvarez has maintained an average of 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bears, while Felipe Haase has accounted for 12.8 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.BRILLIANT BROWN: Kenny Brown has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bears scored 69.5 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.