Mercer looks to remain perfect

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 1:00 PM

Southern Wesleyan vs. Mercer (4-0)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA member Southern Wesleyan. Mercer is coming off an 88-62 home win against Columbia International in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Neftali Alvarez has averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bears, while Felipe Haase has recorded 12.8 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.ACCURATE ADDIE: Demarcus Addie has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears put up 69.5 points per matchup in those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

