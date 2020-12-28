USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (29) 7-0 797 1 2. Baylor (3) 6-0 771 2 3. Villanova 8-1 698 3 4. Kansas 8-1 674 4 5. Houston 7-0 636 7 6. Tennessee 6-0 612 8 7. Wisconsin 8-1 576 9 8. West Virginia 7-2 543 6 9. Texas 7-1 526 10 10. Creighton 7-2 462 13 11. Iowa 7-2 442 5 12. Missouri 6-0 407 14 13. Rutgers 6-1 359 12 14. Texas Tech 7-2 347 16 15. Michigan 7-0 338 19 16. Illinois 7-3 320 18 17. Oregon 6-1 194 24 18. Michigan State 6-2 182 11 19. Florida State 5-1 178 21 20. Xavier 8-1 164 22 20. Ohio State 7-2 164 20 22. Northwestern 6-1 117 NR 23. San Diego State 6-1 112 NR 24. Virginia 4-2 107 15 24. Minnesota 8-1 107 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 North Carolina (5-3); No. 23 Richmond (6-2); No. 25 Duke (3-2).

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (7-1) 95; Duke (3-2) 87; North Carolina (5-3) 76; Colorado (6-1) 58; Clemson (6-1) 57; Arkansas (8-0) 48; Saint Louis (7-1) 26; UCLA (5-2) 25; Richmond (6-2) 17; Louisville (6-1) 17; Florida (3-1) 8; Stanford (5-2) 7; North Carolina State (5-1) 6; LSU (5-1) 6; SMU (5-0) 5; Drake (10-0) 5; Connecticut (3-1) 5; Central Florida (3-2) 5; Boise State (6-1) 5; Purdue (7-3) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 3; Saint Mary’s (8-2) 2.

