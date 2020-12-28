CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » MEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (29) 7-0 797 1
2. Baylor (3) 6-0 771 2
3. Villanova 8-1 698 3
4. Kansas 8-1 674 4
5. Houston 7-0 636 7
6. Tennessee 6-0 612 8
7. Wisconsin 8-1 576 9
8. West Virginia 7-2 543 6
9. Texas 7-1 526 10
10. Creighton 7-2 462 13
11. Iowa 7-2 442 5
12. Missouri 6-0 407 14
13. Rutgers 6-1 359 12
14. Texas Tech 7-2 347 16
15. Michigan 7-0 338 19
16. Illinois 7-3 320 18
17. Oregon 6-1 194 24
18. Michigan State 6-2 182 11
19. Florida State 5-1 178 21
20. Xavier 8-1 164 22
20. Ohio State 7-2 164 20
22. Northwestern 6-1 117 NR
23. San Diego State 6-1 112 NR
24. Virginia 4-2 107 15
24. Minnesota 8-1 107 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 North Carolina (5-3); No. 23 Richmond (6-2); No. 25 Duke (3-2).

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (7-1) 95; Duke (3-2) 87; North Carolina (5-3) 76; Colorado (6-1) 58; Clemson (6-1) 57; Arkansas (8-0) 48; Saint Louis (7-1) 26; UCLA (5-2) 25; Richmond (6-2) 17; Louisville (6-1) 17; Florida (3-1) 8; Stanford (5-2) 7; North Carolina State (5-1) 6; LSU (5-1) 6; SMU (5-0) 5; Drake (10-0) 5; Connecticut (3-1) 5; Central Florida (3-2) 5; Boise State (6-1) 5; Purdue (7-3) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 3; Saint Mary’s (8-2) 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up