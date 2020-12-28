USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|7-0
|797
|1
|2. Baylor (3)
|6-0
|771
|2
|3. Villanova
|8-1
|698
|3
|4. Kansas
|8-1
|674
|4
|5. Houston
|7-0
|636
|7
|6. Tennessee
|6-0
|612
|8
|7. Wisconsin
|8-1
|576
|9
|8. West Virginia
|7-2
|543
|6
|9. Texas
|7-1
|526
|10
|10. Creighton
|7-2
|462
|13
|11. Iowa
|7-2
|442
|5
|12. Missouri
|6-0
|407
|14
|13. Rutgers
|6-1
|359
|12
|14. Texas Tech
|7-2
|347
|16
|15. Michigan
|7-0
|338
|19
|16. Illinois
|7-3
|320
|18
|17. Oregon
|6-1
|194
|24
|18. Michigan State
|6-2
|182
|11
|19. Florida State
|5-1
|178
|21
|20. Xavier
|8-1
|164
|22
|20. Ohio State
|7-2
|164
|20
|22. Northwestern
|6-1
|117
|NR
|23. San Diego State
|6-1
|112
|NR
|24. Virginia
|4-2
|107
|15
|24. Minnesota
|8-1
|107
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 North Carolina (5-3); No. 23 Richmond (6-2); No. 25 Duke (3-2).
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (7-1) 95; Duke (3-2) 87; North Carolina (5-3) 76; Colorado (6-1) 58; Clemson (6-1) 57; Arkansas (8-0) 48; Saint Louis (7-1) 26; UCLA (5-2) 25; Richmond (6-2) 17; Louisville (6-1) 17; Florida (3-1) 8; Stanford (5-2) 7; North Carolina State (5-1) 6; LSU (5-1) 6; SMU (5-0) 5; Drake (10-0) 5; Connecticut (3-1) 5; Central Florida (3-2) 5; Boise State (6-1) 5; Purdue (7-3) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 3; Saint Mary’s (8-2) 2.
