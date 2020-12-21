USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (25) 4-0 745 1 2. Baylor (5) 5-0 725 2 3. Villanova 7-1 628 6 4. Kansas 7-1 612 5 5. Iowa 6-1 597 3 6. West Virginia 7-1 560 7 7. Houston 5-0 559 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 523 10 9. Wisconsin 6-1 471 12 10. Houston 7-1 459 11 11. Michigan State 6-1 436 4 12. Rutgers 6-0 423 17 13. Creighton 6-2 359 9 14. Missouri 5-0 323 18 15. Virginia 3-1 285 16 16. Texas Tech 6-2 284 14 17. North Carolina 5-2 226 21 18. Illinois 5-3 215 13 19. Michigan 6-0 203 24 20. Ohio State 6-1 198 19 21. Florida State 4-1 172 15 22. Xavier 8-0 145 31 23. Richmond 6-1 95 25 24. Oregon 6-1 87 30 25. Duke 3-2 86 23

Dropped Out: No. 20 San Diego State (5-1); No. 22 Louisville (4-1).

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State. (5-1) 84; Virginia Tech (6-1) 42; Arkansas (7-0) 32; Clemson (5-1) 26; Indiana (5-2) 22; Saint Louis (6-1) 21; UCLA (5-2) 19; Louisville (4-1) 17; Colorado (5-1) 15; Saint Mary’s (8-1) 9; Florida (3-1) 9; Connecticut (3-1) 7; LSU (4-1) 6; Stanford (4-2) 5; SMU (5-0) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 4; Brigham Young (7-2) 4; Minnesota (7-1) 3; Central Florida (2-1) 3; Purdue (6-2) 1; Abilene Christian (7-1) 1.

