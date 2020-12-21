USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (25)
|4-0
|745
|1
|2. Baylor (5)
|5-0
|725
|2
|3. Villanova
|7-1
|628
|6
|4. Kansas
|7-1
|612
|5
|5. Iowa
|6-1
|597
|3
|6. West Virginia
|7-1
|560
|7
|7. Houston
|5-0
|559
|8
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|523
|10
|9. Wisconsin
|6-1
|471
|12
|10. Houston
|7-1
|459
|11
|11. Michigan State
|6-1
|436
|4
|12. Rutgers
|6-0
|423
|17
|13. Creighton
|6-2
|359
|9
|14. Missouri
|5-0
|323
|18
|15. Virginia
|3-1
|285
|16
|16. Texas Tech
|6-2
|284
|14
|17. North Carolina
|5-2
|226
|21
|18. Illinois
|5-3
|215
|13
|19. Michigan
|6-0
|203
|24
|20. Ohio State
|6-1
|198
|19
|21. Florida State
|4-1
|172
|15
|22. Xavier
|8-0
|145
|31
|23. Richmond
|6-1
|95
|25
|24. Oregon
|6-1
|87
|30
|25. Duke
|3-2
|86
|23
Dropped Out: No. 20 San Diego State (5-1); No. 22 Louisville (4-1).
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State. (5-1) 84; Virginia Tech (6-1) 42; Arkansas (7-0) 32; Clemson (5-1) 26; Indiana (5-2) 22; Saint Louis (6-1) 21; UCLA (5-2) 19; Louisville (4-1) 17; Colorado (5-1) 15; Saint Mary’s (8-1) 9; Florida (3-1) 9; Connecticut (3-1) 7; LSU (4-1) 6; Stanford (4-2) 5; SMU (5-0) 4; Oklahoma State (6-2) 4; Brigham Young (7-2) 4; Minnesota (7-1) 3; Central Florida (2-1) 3; Purdue (6-2) 1; Abilene Christian (7-1) 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.