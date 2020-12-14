HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » College Basketball » MEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (24) 3-0 790 1
2. Baylor (6) 4-0 772 2
3. Iowa (2) 6-0 729 3
4. Michigan State 6-0 679 4
5. Kansas 6-1 618 5
6. Villanova (1) 5-1 606 6
7. West Virginia 6-1 562 10
8. Houston (1) 4-0 546 8
9. Creighton 4-1 537 7
10. West Virginia 2-0 434 16
11. Texas 5-1 422 12
12. Wisconsin 4-1 420 13
13. Illinois 4-2 388 9
14. Texas Tech 6-1 356 17
15. Florida State 3-0 334 21
16. Virginia 3-1 243 18
17. Rutgers 4-0 231 22
18. Missouri 5-0 221 NR
19. Ohio St. 5-0 215 20
20. San Diego State 5-0 209 NR
21. North Carolina 4-2 195 14
22. Louisville 4-0 168 24
23. Duke 2-2 120 11
24. Michigan 6-0 101 NR
25. Richmond 4-1 73 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1); No. 23 Arizona State (4-2); No. 25 Florida (3-1);

Others receiving votes: Clemson (5-0) 70; Oklahoma State (6-0) 62; Virginia Tech (4-1) 56; Saint Louis (4-0) 56; Oregon (4-1) 41; Xavier (7-0) 30; UCLA (5-1) 28; Arizona State (4-2) 24; Florida (3-1) 22; Indiana (4-2) 9; Connecticut (3-0) 8; Marquette (4-2) 7; Maryland (4-1) 6; Southern Methodist (4-0) 4; Arkansas (6-0) 4; Penn St. (3-2) 2; Louisiana State (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (6-1) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up