USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (24)
|3-0
|790
|1
|2. Baylor (6)
|4-0
|772
|2
|3. Iowa (2)
|6-0
|729
|3
|4. Michigan State
|6-0
|679
|4
|5. Kansas
|6-1
|618
|5
|6. Villanova (1)
|5-1
|606
|6
|7. West Virginia
|6-1
|562
|10
|8. Houston (1)
|4-0
|546
|8
|9. Creighton
|4-1
|537
|7
|10. West Virginia
|2-0
|434
|16
|11. Texas
|5-1
|422
|12
|12. Wisconsin
|4-1
|420
|13
|13. Illinois
|4-2
|388
|9
|14. Texas Tech
|6-1
|356
|17
|15. Florida State
|3-0
|334
|21
|16. Virginia
|3-1
|243
|18
|17. Rutgers
|4-0
|231
|22
|18. Missouri
|5-0
|221
|NR
|19. Ohio St.
|5-0
|215
|20
|20. San Diego State
|5-0
|209
|NR
|21. North Carolina
|4-2
|195
|14
|22. Louisville
|4-0
|168
|24
|23. Duke
|2-2
|120
|11
|24. Michigan
|6-0
|101
|NR
|25. Richmond
|4-1
|73
|19
Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1); No. 23 Arizona State (4-2); No. 25 Florida (3-1);
Others receiving votes: Clemson (5-0) 70; Oklahoma State (6-0) 62; Virginia Tech (4-1) 56; Saint Louis (4-0) 56; Oregon (4-1) 41; Xavier (7-0) 30; UCLA (5-1) 28; Arizona State (4-2) 24; Florida (3-1) 22; Indiana (4-2) 9; Connecticut (3-0) 8; Marquette (4-2) 7; Maryland (4-1) 6; Southern Methodist (4-0) 4; Arkansas (6-0) 4; Penn St. (3-2) 2; Louisiana State (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (6-1) 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.