USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (24) 3-0 790 1 2. Baylor (6) 4-0 772 2 3. Iowa (2) 6-0 729 3 4. Michigan State 6-0 679 4 5. Kansas 6-1 618 5 6. Villanova (1) 5-1 606 6 7. West Virginia 6-1 562 10 8. Houston (1) 4-0 546 8 9. Creighton 4-1 537 7 10. West Virginia 2-0 434 16 11. Texas 5-1 422 12 12. Wisconsin 4-1 420 13 13. Illinois 4-2 388 9 14. Texas Tech 6-1 356 17 15. Florida State 3-0 334 21 16. Virginia 3-1 243 18 17. Rutgers 4-0 231 22 18. Missouri 5-0 221 NR 19. Ohio St. 5-0 215 20 20. San Diego State 5-0 209 NR 21. North Carolina 4-2 195 14 22. Louisville 4-0 168 24 23. Duke 2-2 120 11 24. Michigan 6-0 101 NR 25. Richmond 4-1 73 19

Dropped out: No. 15 Virginia Tech (4-1); No. 23 Arizona State (4-2); No. 25 Florida (3-1);

Others receiving votes: Clemson (5-0) 70; Oklahoma State (6-0) 62; Virginia Tech (4-1) 56; Saint Louis (4-0) 56; Oregon (4-1) 41; Xavier (7-0) 30; UCLA (5-1) 28; Arizona State (4-2) 24; Florida (3-1) 22; Indiana (4-2) 9; Connecticut (3-0) 8; Marquette (4-2) 7; Maryland (4-1) 6; Southern Methodist (4-0) 4; Arkansas (6-0) 4; Penn St. (3-2) 2; Louisiana State (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (6-1) 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.