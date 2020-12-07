USA TODAY TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (23)
|3-0
|788
|2
|2. Baylor (8)
|3-0
|774
|1
|3. Iowa (1)
|3-0
|717
|6
|4. Michigan State
|5-0
|679
|12
|5. Kansas
|4-1
|585
|5
|6. Villanova (1)
|4-1
|581
|3
|7. Creighton
|3-0
|561
|11
|8. Houston (1)
|4-0
|529
|18
|9. Illinois
|3-1
|525
|10
|10. West Virginia
|4-1
|471
|15
|11. Duke
|2-1
|458
|8
|12. Texas
|4-1
|407
|22
|13. Wisconsin
|3-1
|361
|7
|14. North Carolina
|3-1
|345
|16
|15. VirginiaTech
|3-1
|315
|NR
|16. Tennessee
|0-0
|311
|14
|17. Texas Tech
|4-1
|310
|13
|18. Virginia
|3-1
|268
|4
|19. Richmond
|2-0
|198
|NR
|20. Ohio St.
|3-0
|176
|24
|21. Florida State
|1-0
|167
|18
|22. Rutgers
|3-0
|161
|23
|23. Arizona State
|3-1
|121
|17
|24. Louisville
|4-0
|95
|NR
|25. Florida State
|3-0
|83
|NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Kentucky (1-3); No. 20 Oregon (1-1); No. 21 UCLA (3-1); No. 25 Alabama (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Michigan (4-0) 78; San Diego State (4-0) 50; Saint Louis (3-0) 44; UCLA (3-1) 38; Oregon (1-1) 34; Oklahoma State (4-0) 30; Indiana (3-1) 26; Marquette (3-1) 16; Missouri (3-0) 15; Oklahoma (2-0) 13; LSU (3-1) 13; Arkansas (4-0) 11; North Carolina State (3-0) 10; Clemson (3-0) 10; Maryland (4-0) 6; Connecticut (3-0) 6; Xavier (6-0) 5; Memphis (3-2) 2; Drake (4-0) 2; Western Kentucky (3-2) 1; SMU (4-0) 1; Kentucky (1-3) 1; Alabama (3-1) 1; Abilene Christian (5-0) 1.
