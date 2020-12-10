Memphis goes up against Auburn

Auburn (2-2) vs. Memphis (4-2) State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Memphis both look…

Auburn (2-2) vs. Memphis (4-2)

State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Memphis both look to put winning streaks together . Auburn won 90-81 over South Alabama last week. Memphis is coming off a 94-57 win over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Justin Powell is averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for Auburn. Allen Flanigan is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Memphis has been led by D.J. Jeffries, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Powell has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Auburn offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than Auburn. Memphis has an assist on 63 of 95 field goals (66.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Auburn has assists on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn as a team has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.

