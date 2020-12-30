CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » McNeill scores 17 to…

McNeill scores 17 to lift SMU over Temple 79-71

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius McNeill had 17 points off the bench to lift SMU to a 79-71 win over Temple on Wednesday.

Yor Anei had 14 points and five blocks for SMU (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis and Emmanuel Bandoumel each had 13 points. Ethan Chargois, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, was held to only four points (2 of 10).

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (1-2, 0-2). Damian Dunn added 15 points and Jeremiah Williams had 13. J.P. Moorman II, who was second on the Owls in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (2 of 12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up