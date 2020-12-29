CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
McNeese State beats Champion Christian College 94-36

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:54 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jeremy Harrell had 16 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 94-36 on Tuesday night.

Collin Warren and Chris Orlina added 15 points each for McNeese State (5-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Warren also had seven rebounds. Carlos Rosario had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Braylon Hawkins had 17 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added seven rebounds.

