McNeese St. plays Austin Peay

McNeese State (4-2) vs. Austin Peay (4-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays McNeese State in a non-conference matchup. McNeese State easily beat Arlington Baptist by 64 in its last outing. Austin Peay lost 76-70 loss at home to Florida A&M in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while Mike Peake has put up 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Keyshawn Feazell has averaged 12.5 points and 13.2 rebounds while Dru Kuxhausen has put up 15.5 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Kuxhausen has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 25 of 56 over his last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has an assist on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) over its previous three games while McNeese State has assists on 81 of 129 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cowboys 28th among Division I teams. Austin Peay has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Governors 288th, nationally).

