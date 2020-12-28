McNeese St. goes up against Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (4-3) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese…

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (4-3)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. McNeese State lost 75-65 to Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Keyshawn Feazell has averaged 13.1 points and 13 rebounds this year for McNeese State. Dru Kuxhausen is also a primary contributor, with 13.7 points per game.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Cowboys put up 71.1 points per contest in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.