McNeese St. goes up against Arlington Baptist

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 6:30 AM

Arlington Baptist vs. McNeese State (2-2)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Patriots of Arlington Baptist. McNeese State is coming off a 96-53 home win over Carver College in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dru Kuxhausen has averaged 18 points for the Cowboys, while Keyshawn Feazell has recorded 11.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DRU: Kuxhausen has connected on 51.2 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 18 for 33 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: McNeese State put up 103 and came away with a 52-point win over Arlington Baptist when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys offense scored 71.1 points per contest across those seven games.

