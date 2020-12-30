McNeese St. faces Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (5-3) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese…

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (5-3)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 29, when the Cowboys outshot Champion Christian College 52.1 percent to 32 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to a 58-point victory.

.BRILLIANT BRAYLON: Braylon Hawkins has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys scored 71.1 points per contest across those seven contests.

