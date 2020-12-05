CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
McGhee lifts Liberty past Bluefield College 86-64

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 7:55 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee hit five 3-pointers, scored 21 points and Liberty easily defeated NAIA member Bluefield College 86-64 on Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for Liberty (4-2). Keegan McDowell added seven assists and Chris Parker six. The Flames had 23 assists on 33 made baskets.

Jeremiah Jenkins had 26 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Stanley Christian added 25 points and 11 rebounds.

