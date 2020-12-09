CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
McGee lifts Tulane over Southern Miss 58-38

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 11:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R.J. McGee recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tulane to a 58-38 win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Jordan Walker had 15 points and six assists for Tulane (3-0).

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). LaDavius Draine added 10 points and Tyler Stevenson had nine rebounds.

