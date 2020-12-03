CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » McDowell leads Liberty past…

McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Keegan McDowell had a career-high 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62 on Thursday night.

McDowell hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for Liberty (3-2). Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Flames, was held to eight points (3 of 10).

Mark Flagg had 13 points for the Red Flash (1-3). Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

Army fires, disciplines 14 leaders for failed command climate at Fort Hood

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up