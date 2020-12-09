CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » McCray leads Portland St.…

McCray leads Portland St. over Northwest University 88-48

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amari McCray had 11 points as Portland State easily defeated Northwest University 88-48 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 11 points for Portland State (1-1). Charles Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. James Scott had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Dejwan Walker had nine points for the Eagles, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up