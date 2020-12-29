CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » May carries Sam Houston…

May carries Sam Houston St. past Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Javion May had 18 points as Sam Houston State romped past Division III-member Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59 on Tuesday night.

Jarren Cook added 16 points for the Bearkats, while Bryce Monroe chipped in 15.

Zach Nutall had 14 points for Sam Houston State (6-5), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Sam Houston State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season, all against non-Division I competition.

Darius Musa and Kyle Wright each scored 10 points for the Crusaders and Carson Hammond had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up