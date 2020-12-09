CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Maxwell helps Utah women…

Maxwell helps Utah women rebound to beat No. 15 Oregon State

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 2:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Maxwell shot 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman had 20 points for Oregon State (3-1, 1-1), and Sasha Goforth added 16.

NO. 25 GONZAGA 89, WYOMING 50

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Jenn Wirth had 16 points and 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points and Gonzaga raced past Wyoming.

Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for the Bulldogs (2-2), who took control with a 16-0 run in the first half.

Gonzaga was 8 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half while the Cowgirls (1-1) went 0 of 8 and shot 28%. The Bulldogs dominated the boards throughout, 44-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up