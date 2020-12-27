CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Maultsby lifts New Hampshire past Hartford 77-69

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 3:51 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Marque Maultsby had a career-high 21 points as New Hampshire beat Hartford 77-69 on Sunday.

Nick Guadarrama had 19 points for New Hampshire (2-2, 1-0 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 10 points and three blocks.

Traci Carter had 21 points and five steals for the Hawks (5-3, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Miroslav Stafl added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 11 points.

The teams meet again on Monday.

