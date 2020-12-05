CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Matt Pile's OT dunk…

Matt Pile’s OT dunk gets Omaha past SIU-Edwardsville 65-63

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Matt Pile had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and scored on a two-handed dunk in the final second of overtime to carry Nebraska Omaha to a 65-63 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (2-4).

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (2-3). Courtney Carter added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up