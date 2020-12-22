CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Maryland downs La Salle 84-71 behind Ayala’s 23 points

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 9:39 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 23 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 15 and Maryland controlled most of the way in an 84-71 win over La Salle Tuesday night.

Ayala made 13-for-15 foul shots, Wiggins had nine rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 13 points, Donta Scott 11 and Jairus Hamilton 10 for Maryland.

The Terrapins (6-2) overcame 21-missed 3-point attempts (7 for 28) by shooting 23 for 37 (62%) inside the arc. Maryland had a 44-14 points-in-the-paint advantage.

Sherif Kenney scored 16 points for the Explorers (3-5) and Jack Clark, Anwar Gil and Clifton Moore each scored 12. La Salle shot 13 fewer foul shots (7 for 11) than the Terps (17 for 24).

Hamilton’s 3 with 11:50 before halftime gave Maryland a 20-9 lead. The Explorers paired their deficit to 27-21 4-1/2 minutes later with Kenney’s 3, but Hamilton made another 3 to start a 13-4 run to end the half and Maryland led 40-25. La Salle never got within seven points (52-45) the rest of the way.

Maryland is 4-0 all-time against La Salle, having last met on Dec. 27, 1994 in College Park at the legendary Cole Field House. The Terps have won by double-digits in every game.

