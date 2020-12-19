CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Martin lifts West Virginia Tech over Morgan State 73-67

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 4:42 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Darrin Martin recorded 18 points and 11 assists to lift West Virginia Tech to a 73-67 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Tamon Scruggs had 19 points and six rebounds for West Virginia Tech. Andreas Jonsson and Juvante Hayes each had 13 points.

Malik Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (2-2). Trevor Moore and Lagio Grantsaan each had 13 points.

