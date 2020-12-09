CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Marshall tops College of…

Marshall tops College of Charleston 84-72

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall (3-0). Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars (1-3). Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up