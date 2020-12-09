CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Mark Smith scores 17,…

Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, Dru Smith added 14 points and Missouri turned back Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Pinson added 12 points for the Tigers (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Blake Preston scored 12 points for the Flames (4-3), who led 32-28 at the half.

A pair of 8-0 runs had Liberty up 16-8 midway through the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. Liberty shot 41% and Missouri shot 43% but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The Flames had five 3s.

Dru Smith opened the second half with a three-point play and Mark Smith made a free throw and a 3-pointer. Missouri couldn’t put the Flames away until a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk, Mark Smith triple and Pinson layup stretched a six-point lead to 63-50 with 3:24 to go.

Mizzou shot 57% in the second half while Liberty went 2 of 13 behind the arc and shot 30%.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up