Marist looks to sweep Manhattan

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 5:30 PM

Marist (4-1, 2-1) vs. Manhattan (1-2, 1-2)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan seeks revenge on Marist after dropping the first matchup in Riverdale. The teams last met on Dec. 19, when the Red Foxes outshot Manhattan from the field 44.4 percent to 29.5 percent and hit 10 more 3-pointers en route to a 22-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The electric Anthony Nelson has put up 19 points to lead the way for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Red Foxes are led by Hakim Byrd, who is averaging 11 points.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Jaspers have scored 63.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BYRD: Byrd has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marist defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-lowest figure in the country. The Manhattan offense has averaged just 63.3 points through three games (ranked 210th among Division I teams).

