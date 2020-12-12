CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Marist looks to end streak vs Canisius

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:30 AM

Marist (2-1, 0-1) vs. Canisius (1-0, 1-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to extend Marist’s conference losing streak to seven games. Marist’s last MAAC win came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 76-54 on Feb. 23. Canisius is coming off an 81-72 home win over Marist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: .MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Cubbage has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Canisius sweeping the season series.

