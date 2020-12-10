CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Marist, Canisius start conference play

Marist, Canisius start conference play

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marist (2-0, 0-0) vs. Canisius (0-0, 0-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Marist as conference play starts for both teams. Marist beat Binghamton by four at home on Sunday. Canisius went 12-20 last year and finished 10th in the MAAC.

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MICHAEL: Through two games, Michael Cubbage has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted on 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These MAAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Canisius sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up