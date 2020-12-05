CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Marin, Jones lead S. Utah over Montana 75-74

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:28 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin and Tevian Jones scored 19 points apiece as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Montana 75-74 on Saturday. Maizen Fausett added 16 points for the Thunderbirds. Fausett also had nine rebounds.

John Knight III had six rebounds for Southern Utah (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Owens scored a career-high 21 points for the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-2). Cameron Parker added 19 points and six assists. Michael Steadman had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Southern Utah defeated Montana 64-63 last Thursday.

