Mamukelashvili, Rhoden lift Seton Hall past Xavier 85-68

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 9:37 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 18 points to lead six Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates beat Xavier 85-68 on Wednesday night. Jared Rhoden added 14 points for the Pirates. Bryce Aiken chipped in 11, Myles Cale scored 10 and Takal Molson had 10. Rhoden also had eight rebounds.

Seton Hall (7-4, 4-1 Big East Conference) totaled 44 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Zach Freemantle had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (8-2, 1-2). Ben Stanley added 12 points. Jason Carter had 12 points.

