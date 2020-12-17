CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Mamukelashvili lifts Seton Hall past Marquette 70-63

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 11:51 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shavar Reynolds hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 42 seconds left and added four free throws in the final 11 seconds as Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Thursday night.

Marquette, down 11 with nine minutes to play, battled back to tie the game on a D.J. Carton 3-pointer with 1:52 to play. Both teams had an empty possession before Reynolds, who finished with 11 points, scored from distance.

After a Marquette turnover, Sandro Mamukelashvili made a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to go. Garcia Dawson had a putback for the Golden Eagles before Reynolds iced the game.

Mamukelashvili had 17 points and seven assists for Seton Hall (5-3, 2-0 Big East Conference). Jared Rhoden added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-1). Theo John added 13 points and four blocks and Jamal Cain had 12 points and eight rebounds.

