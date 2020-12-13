CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Maluach scores 23 to lead New Mexico past Rice 72-61

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 5:40 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 23 points as New Mexico topped Rice 72-61 on Sunday.

Rod Brown had 11 points for New Mexico (1-0). Bayron Matos added 10 points.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Travis Evee added 15 points.

