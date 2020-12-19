Maine (0-1, 0-1) vs. Hartford (4-2, 1-0) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine…

Maine (0-1, 0-1) vs. Hartford (4-2, 1-0)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine seeks revenge on Hartford after dropping the first matchup in West Hartford. The teams last met on Dec. 19, when the Hawks shot 44 percent from the field and went 9 for 21 from 3-point territory on their way to the 63-60 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: .MIGHTY MOSES: Moses Flowers has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

